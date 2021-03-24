Dave Ackerman, age 60, passed away on March 10, 2021. Dave was born on April 29, 1960, in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Big Lake High School in 1978 then joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served as a helicopter crew chief earning a number of awards; Navy Achievement Medal, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal and others. He attained the rank of sergeant (E5) and was honorably discharged in 1982. After the Marines, he moved back home and married his high school sweetheart. He worked as a laborer enjoying the exercise and the outdoors. In 1990, he took a position at UPA/Great River Energy in Elk River, where he worked until he retired in 2013. Dave was a kind-hearted soul and took great pride in his work and poured himself into whatever he did. Dave is survived by his wife, Sue Anne, and by his children from his first marriage, son Derrick Hayes (Chris) of Alpharetta, GA and loving daughter Danelle Weismann (Peter) of Becker, MN; grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Jake, Dylan, Jordan, and Avery. He is also survived by his father, James Ackerman; mother, Ardith Delle and brother, Douglas Ackerman (Diane), niece and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Rob” Delle II and his step-father Robert “Bob” Delle I and grandparents. Dave had a love for pugs and left behind his beloved puppy, Frank who will miss him very much! His burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
