David “Dave” G. Anderson of Elk River passed away on September 16, 2021 at the age of 70. Dave was the second oldest of nine siblings, born on April 7, 1951 in Alexandria, MN and grew up in New Brighton, MN. Dave was a very talented woodworker and cabinet maker. He loved hunting, fishing and playing cribbage and other card games with friends and family. Dave was an avid music lover and had been known to sing karaoke and dance a mean disco. He will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile and sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Lynne, “step-on” children Briana Mikkola (Josh), Michelle Thatcher (Danyon), Ryan Freeman (Ellen); grandchildren Mariah (Noah), Savannah, Sawyer, Harrison and Madelyn; siblings Dennis Anderson (Terri), Don Anderson (Maxine), Dale Anderson (Jean), Darell Anderson (Tammy), Cha Posz (Kurt), Carol Anderson (Erika), and Dirk Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Gale and Luretta (Perkins) Anderson and sister Jerry Lou Wibstad. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 2nd with a 10:00 visitation and 11:00 service at Riverside Church, 20314 County Road 14, Big Lake, MN. Celebration reception with food and cribbage to follow at The Buff where Dave played many hands of cards.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.