David "Dave" A. Carlson

Despite deep determination to overcome an intense struggle with cancer, our Lord took David into refuge and eternal rest in Zimmerman, with family by his side, February 28, 2022.
David, born July 5, 1954 in Minneapolis, MN to Harvey and Elaine Carlson, grew up in the "Golden Age," valuing hard work, determination, and resilience. David preferred the countryside over the city, living in Zimmerman. He loved working with his hands, gardening, car repairs and had a special talent for carpentry.
A man of simple means but having a strong appreciation for the finer things in life, he loved to get his hands dirty working the earth but cleaned up for important events. He didn't have much, but he would give the shirt off his back to someone in need and was compassionate to animals. He was strong-willed, stubborn, adamantly private, and fiercely proud of both of his children.
He loved fishing, trips to the casino, watching John Wayne westerns, and listening to Elvis and Michael Jackson. When the opportunity presented, he would do a serious jig to his favorite songs that you couldn't help but smile about.
David is welcomed into heaven by family preceding his death: parents, Harvey and Elaine Carlson (Nyman), brother Daniel Carlson.
He is survived by his children Allen Carlson, Rose (Jim Jezewski) Kosiara; grandchildren Ari Kosiara, Zachary Kosiara; aunts Ramona (Dale) Danielson, Karen Jurgens; siblings Georgette (Kenny) Korkowski, Dennis (Lorelai) Carlson, Mary (Mike) Dwinnell, Amanda (Brian) Murphy, Paul Carlson, Harvey (Kris Waldoch) Carlson, John Carlson, Joseph (Debbie) Carlson, Elizabeth Carlson. Also survived by 23 nieces/nephews and 42 great-nieces/great-nephews.
Memorial will take place Friday, April 1, 2022 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at AmericInn, 910 S. Rum River Dr., Princeton, MN.
