David Bruce Pearson, age 85 of Buffalo, passed away May 7, 2021. Survived by wife, Sandra; children, Jon, Charlotte Lind (Charles), Gerald (Tracy), Angela Scott; grandchildren, Seth, Alexa, Jacob, Tiffany, Kalina, Keanna, Jasmine; great-grandson, Skyler and brother, Alan (Betty). He will be deeply missed by family and many friends. A Memorial service will be held on July 17th at the Buffalo Free Church, 2051 50th Street NE, Buffalo, Minnesota at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the church. Private interment for family at a future date. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minnesota assisted the family with funeral arrangements. On-line condolences can be directed to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.