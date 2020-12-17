Dashon "DJ" Rodriguez

Dashon “DJ” James Rodriguez, age 19, of Elk River, MN, formerly of Laporte, MN, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in a car accident in Sherburne County, MN. DJ was born on February 18, 2001 to Sunnie Rodriguez and Terry Renskers in Lakeport, CA. As a boy, he moved with his family to Laporte, MN. He attended school in Laporte, Nevis and graduated from Elk River-Ivan Sand High School. He worked at Leona’s in Nevis and most recently had moved to Elk River where he worked at Charlie Browns Gas Station. DJ had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed organic gardening and was an herbalist. He was an adrenaline junkie who loved ICP and was a shoe aficionado. He loved his gecko, Lucious, and spending time with family, his girlfriend, and friends. He was always in a good mood, goofy and was a great listener. DJ liked working out and running. He never backed down from anything and will be remembered for his smart*** smirk. He will be lovingly remembered by his parents: Sunnie (Justin) Schoeder, Terry Renskers and Rent A Baby Daddy, Sonny Marrocco; his brother, Andrew Renskers; his beloved girlfriend, Kat Stromberg; his best friend, Kaeden Lofthus; special cousin, Aaron Marrocco as well as many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. DJ was preceded in death by his faithful furry companion, Chubbie. 27 A celebration will be held for Dashon on February 18, 2021. Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.