Daryl Olai Holt of Elk River, MN passed away in May 2022, at the age of 83.
Growing up in Wayzata, Daryl moved to Elk River in 1959 with his wife Jean. Daryl attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis for Cabinetry Construction and served as a Minnesota National Guard Member for 5 years. He spent his career as a Union Carpenter working on commercial, residential and Minneapolis Public Schools projects. He built his entire home in Elk River over the past 60 plus years.
He was active in the early Elk River Youth Hockey Association. Coaching boys' and girls' hockey. He coached Elk River's first Girls Youth State Champion Bantam Hockey team. He was a key contributor to helping to build the original indoor arena with other Elk River Hockey Dads. He also coached youth football and baseball. He built a backstop in the backyard where Denise learned to pitch fastpitch softball with Daryl as catcher.
Daryl and Jean were foster parents to over 35 children and teens over the years. Many of which continued to have contact with them. Daryl most of all enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren at their sporting activities. He knew almost every hockey rink in the state and always arrived in time to see the Zamboni before the game (for those who know he never liked to be late to a hockey game).
Daryl is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years who passed just 6 months ago and his son, Brad Holt.
Survived by children Donna Holt-Miller (Steve), Jeff Holt (Karen) and Denise Holt; grandchildren Reid, Mitchell, Caden, Drew and Paige; and great-grandson Laken.
A celebration of life for Daryl and Jean will be held later this summer at Elk River Lutheran for friends and family.
