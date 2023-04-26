Daryl Bruce Burdick

Daryl, age 68 of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was born September 25, 1954 in Princeton to Virgil and Joanne (Sellon) Burdick.
Daryl graduated from Elk River High School with the class of 1972. He proudly served in the US Army.
Daryl held many jobs throughout his life including construction, welding and truck driving. He was also an avid fisherman.
He spent his last four years at Mission Nursing Home in Plymouth where he was well liked by his care staff. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him!
He is preceded in death by his father, Virgil Burdick.
Daryl is survived by his mother, Joanne Burdick; daughters, Helen Burdick and Jennifer Burdick-Teamer; grandchildren, Zionna and Houston; brothers, David (Nancy) Burdick, Dwight Burdick, Douglas Burdick; sisters, Deanna Roper and Dawn Burdick-Marks; and many other family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held by family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.