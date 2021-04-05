Darlene Mable Michel, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2021 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, MN. She spent fifty-five happy years with her husband, Alvin Michel. Darlene lived for spending time with her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was known for her love of playing the piano, painting, crocheting and cooking. Survived by their children: Gerald (Nancy) Michel, Randy Michel and Connie (Joel) Rother. Preceded in death by: Alvin Michel (husband) and Kenneth Michel (son). A private interment will be held at a future date. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.