Darlene Henrietta Alfords

Darlene Henrietta (Bailey) Alfords was born in Minneapolis, MN to Roy and Bernita (Stanley) Bailey on January 3, 1946; she had many siblings. Early in her life, she and two of her brothers were welcomed into the wonderful home of Arnold and Helen Engstrom of Elk River. Darlene graduated from Elk River High School in 1964 and married her high school sweet-heart, Larry Alfords, in 1965. Their marriage was blessed with two sons Dan (Bette) and Tim (Kristen). Darlene worked at Federal Cartridge in Anoka, MN for many years and held a variety of positions. Her favorite position was operating the company store where she could share her quick wit and smiling personality with everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, foster parents and many of her siblings. She is survived by husband Larry Alfords; sister Arlene Kraemer; brothers Arnie Engstrom and James Bailey; sons Dan (Bette) and Tim (Kristen); grandchildren Benjamin, Jessica, Rebecca (Alex) Elizabeth (Karl) and Adelynn; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family and friends with all her heart, making many, many friends for life. She loved playing and winning at cards, camping, crafts, and the color blue. Information on a memorial service to follow at a later date. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
