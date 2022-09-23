Darlene "Dar" Ann Rueckert

Darlene Ann Rueckert was born on March 12, 1949 in Melrose, Minnesota. Her parents were the late Albert and Norma (Quistorff) Rueckert. Dar grew up in West Union where she attended Country School, and later graduated from Sauk Center High School with the Class of 1967. After high school, she attended Alexandria Technical College, then made her home in Minneapolis. Her first marriage was blessed with two boys, Eric and Scott Pierce, and her second marriage was blessed with her daughter, Jenny.

She resided in Elk River, Minnesota from 1978 to 2006. She worked within the medical device manufacturing field in Quality Control. She enjoyed her part-time jobs like selling pull-tabs, Bingo and bartending.

