Darlene "Dar" Ann Rueckert

Darlene Ann Rueckert was born on March 12, 1949 in Melrose, Minnesota. Her parents were the late Albert and Norma (Quistorff) Rueckert. Dar grew up in West Union where she attended Country School, and later graduated from Sauk Center High School with the Class of 1967. After high school, she attended Alexandria Technical College, then made her home in Minneapolis. Her first marriage was blessed with two boys, Eric and Scott Pierce, and her second marriage was blessed with her daughter, Jenny.
She resided in Elk River, Minnesota from 1978 to 2006. She worked within the medical device manufacturing field in Quality Control. She enjoyed her part-time jobs like selling pull-tabs, Bingo and bartending.
She resided in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota from 2006 to 2020. She also enjoyed laughing with her friends, cooking, baking, shopping, crossword puzzles, traveling, the Vikings and puzzles.
On September 19, 2022, Dar passed away surrounded by her loved ones at Perham Living at 73 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Preceding Dar in death were her parents, Albert and Norma; brother, James "Jimmy" Rueckert; and granddog, Daisee.
Dar is survived by her sons, Eric Pierce and Scott Pierce, both of Santiago; daughter, Jenny (Jeremy Seifert) Mesker of Henning; grandchildren, Zoey Pierce, Kylee Mesker and Brody Mesker; brother, Eugene (Faith) Rueckert of Kingsport, Tennessee; and sister, Donna Triebenbach of Long Prairie; many other relatives and a host of friends.
We are very thankful for the wonderful care of the Northwinds Memory Care staff, the Transitions staff, Hospice of the Red River Valley and the Perham Living staff. We could not have walked this journey without you. Thank you to the village of loved ones and friends who gave never ending support.
