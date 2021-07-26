Family and friends, please join us for a Celebration of the Life of Darlene Alfords on August 14, 2021 at the Zimmerman Community Church, 12567 5th Ave. N., Zimmerman. Visitation at 1 p.m. Service 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be forwarded to the American Cancer Society.
