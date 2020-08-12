Daniel Sever Swanson

Daniel Sever Swanson of Nowthen, MN died peacefully Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, surrounded by family while eating an ice cream cone. He was 68. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Sever and is survived by his wife, Norene; his mother, Grace; his brother, David; his children, Alan and Kristen; grandchildren, Ben, Nat, Iva, Gracie, and Nickoli. His construction company bearing his name ran almost exclusively from referrals for decades, giving testimony to his work and character. When not remodeling, Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting sports, and scuba diving, all of which he did with family, friends, and co-workers. All are welcome to a graveside service at Mound Cemetery in Brooklyn Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with a memorial meal planned for next year. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

