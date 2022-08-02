Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Anderson; his parents, Andrew T. and Hattie Billings Anderson and his brothers, Thomas and Merle Anderson.
He is survived by nephews, David (Lois) Larson, Princeton, MN, Syd (Theresa) Anderson, San Jose CA, and David Anderson, Safety Harbor, FL; nieces, Dayna (John) Thomson, West Newbury, MA, Marsha (Stephen) Cusulos, Minneapolis and grandnephew, Andrew Cusulos, Baltimore, MD.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, 10:00 am at the Orono Cemetery in Elk River, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Guardian Angels Foundation or to the donor's choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Guardian Angels By The Lake and the Triniti Home Health and Hospice for their care and support of Danny.
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services-Elk River, MN, 763-441-1212
