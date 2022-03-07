Dan "Danny" Joseph Betters

Dan Betters of Elk River was born in Hibbing, Minnesota on August 9, 1953. He is the son of George Betters and Angeline Polovich. Dan attended Hibbing High School where for three years, he was a wrestler. He worked in the Mines for U.S. Steel for several years. In 1984, after being laid off, he moved to Ham Lake, Minnesota. He took a job with U.S. Filter (Johnson Screens) in New Brighton, Minnesota. Dan married Shirley Jane (Tindal) on September 7, 1985, in Zimmerman, Minnesota. Dan and Shirley have one daughter, Ashley Ann. He gained two daughters, Michelle and Tina. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He loved being involved with his grandchildren and great grandchildren which brought great joy to his life. After 29 years with Johnson Screens, due to medical issues, Dan retired in 2014. On February 27, 2022, his body finally gave in to all his health complications.
Dan is survived by his wife, Shirley of 36 years; his daughters Michelle (Jeremy) Collins, Tina Morris, Ashley Betters; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; grand fur babies; brothers Roger (Diane) Betters and Kevin Betters; sister-in-Law Marcia Betters; several nieces, nephews, many friends and family.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Those who knew him will remember him and laugh at all the alternative names for people and his one liners.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents Bud (George) and Angie Betters, brother Gordon Betters, sister Eve and Tom Rutherford.
A service will be held at Refuge an Evangelical Free Church in Zimmerman, MN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.