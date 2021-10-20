Dale Ellen (Byson) Elliott

Dale Elliott, formerly of Elk River MN, passed on peacefully October 13, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth.
She was born January 15, 1930 to Helen White Byson and Herbert Byson. Dale graduated from Elk River High School, and then St. Barnabas School of Nursing. As a student nurse she met the love of her life Richard Elliott. Dale and Richard married and enjoyed 69 wonderful years together, Dale working as an RN at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, and Mercy and Unity Hospitals in Minneapolis. Dale loved music and singing, was an avid choir member, volunteered at the Elk River Union Congregational Church, and enjoyed knitting, weaving, gardening and world travel. Dale was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Dale is preceded in death by her husband, her sister Dawn Moyer, and her daughter-in-law Lori.
She is survived and dearly missed by her children Scott Elliott of Cottage Grove; Susan Lyons (Scott) of Duluth; her brother Bruce Byson (Mary Jo) of Walnut Creek CA; her grandchildren Jack Lyons, Sarah Lyons, Nate Elliott and Emma Elliott; and six great grandchildren.
Dale's family would like to thank Primrose Senior Living for her care these last four years, and St. Luke's compassionate Hospice care. A celebration of life was held on Saturday October 16th, 2021 in Elk River MN. Arrangements by Dare Funeral Home.
