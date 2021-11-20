Dale A. Bolin age 84 of Elk River, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on November 19, 2021.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 60+ years Marlys; his children Rick (Laurie) Bolin and Deb (Tim) Almen. Grandfather of: Jessica Bolin, Mitchell Bolin, Katie Shead, Megan Rieb, Jonathan Almen, Caleb Almen and Noah Almen; Great-Grandsons Carter and Cameron Shead.
He is also survived by sister Dorothy "Dot" (Marvin) Hill, sisters-in-law Joan Bolin , Sharon Bolin, and Darline (Jim) Trautman; brother -in-law Dale (Marguerite) Austin and many very loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Patrick, William and Dennis; sister Mary Varnar and sister-in-law Nancy Packard.
A celebration of Dale's life will be held at Refuge Church 25620 4th St W. Zimmerman at 11 a.m. Saturday November 27, 2021. Friends may gather 1 hour prior to the service at church to meet Dale's family. Private interment at Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlson-Lillemoen.com
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation service 763-689-2244
