Dale A. Stoeckel

Dale Allen Stoeckel, 81 of Crown, MN, died in his home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from a battle with cancer. Dale was born on July 2, 1939 at the family farm, the third child born to Raymond and Olga (Amschler) Stoeckel. He was raised on the family dairy farm a few corn and hay fields west of downtown Crown, MN. He attended parochial school in Crown and later graduated from St. Francis High School in 1957. He drove construction truck and at the same time helped work the family farm which he took over in 1980. Retired from truck driving at the age of 62 and continued farming until the age of 79. He met his wife Nita (Mord) in his late teens and they were only four days apart in age. Dale and Nita grew their family by having five children (they liked #5 better than #6). Their oldest son Dennis Allen was dad’s birthday gift to Nita (he was born on her birthday). Next came Julie Lynn then Nancy Ann. They took a short break to see how these three kids worked out and decided so far so good, along came Kimberly Joy. After her they thought they were done, BUT no, God decided since the first four turned out great they needed the cherry on the cake and Thomas Dale made the Stoeckel family complete. Dale enjoyed fishing, playing cards, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, motorcycling, camping, traveling to warmer weather states in the winter. MOST of all, he enjoyed the Sunday drives after church with the family, playing softball with the Crown Fireballs, treating his entire family on trips, and hunting in Wyoming and Montana He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church of Crown where he held multiple roles. He also sat on many boards in Isanti and Zimmerman throughout his life. Farming was Dale’s main passion. He worked endlessly with the dairy cattle, chickens and crops, and later adding pigs and horses. In 2013, he met Pam Pietan, they married in the eyes of God July 21, 2018. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Olga, wife Nita (Mord), son Dennis, sister Joanne Larson, brother Neil, nephews Brad Larson and Gary Hynes. He is survived by his wife Pam Pietan; his children Julie (Greg) Bye, Nancy (Jeff) Wagner, Kim (Ken) Springer, Tom (Maryann) Stoeckel all of Crown/Zimmerman; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Jeannette Laverne of Minneapolis; brother Sheldon Stoeckel of Fridley; as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services 3 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of Crown. Visitation begins at noon at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
