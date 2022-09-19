Cynthia Mykkanen (Lickness)

Cynthia "Cyndy" Mykannen passed away peacefully with family by her side amidst the sun rising on August 26, 2022. Cyndy was born September 5, 1953.

She is survived by her children, Kristy and Tamara (including five grandchildren) and her siblings Ron and Margaret. Cyndy was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews and was a wonderful friend to many. Her cherished four-legged family member O'Henry will continue out his days with family and be well cared for.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.