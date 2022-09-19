Cynthia Mykkanen (Lickness)

Cynthia "Cyndy" Mykannen passed away peacefully with family by her side amidst the sun rising on August 26, 2022. Cyndy was born September 5, 1953.
She is survived by her children, Kristy and Tamara (including five grandchildren) and her siblings Ron and Margaret. Cyndy was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews and was a wonderful friend to many. Her cherished four-legged family member O'Henry will continue out his days with family and be well cared for.
Cyndy always carried with her the hippie outlook of peace and love. At one time she owned a Volkswagen Beetle that she decorated with flowers and peace signs, all while jamming out to her favorite Beatles songs. Cyndy was also a big animal lover; she had a variety of animals throughout her life and cared dearly for all of them.
Cyndy worked very hard from a young age until the diagnosis of her Diabetes became a challenge requiring her to no longer work. That didn't stop her though, she was always out and about, walking her dog, attending church, visiting with family and friends. In her downtime, she would knit, color, enjoy a Vikings game and loved a good horror flick or a scary book.
Memorial service to be held at a later date. Thank you for your respect at this time.
