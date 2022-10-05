Curtis "Curt" J. Boysen

Curt, age 65 of Elk River, passed away on October 2, 2022.
Curt was born in Grundy Center, Iowa, and grew up in the surrounding area where his childhood was wild and free. Curt became a registered nurse and worked at Allen Memorial hospital in Iowa and Unity hospital in Minnesota for many years, eventually retiring. You could find him riding his bicycle around town, as he once participated in Ragbrai in his younger years. He was slowly turning his yard into a nature preserve for his love for animals and the environment was prodigious. Curt loved being a father and grandpa. He was a jokester and loved roughhousing with his children and grandkids. He formed special and unique relationships with them all, each one with their own antics. Curt could relate a Far Side clip or Seinfeld episode to almost any situation and you could find extra remarks on the clippings he had around the house with that extra "Curt" humor. He was an avid coin collector and had an ear for music, which he could play the guitar beautifully. A well-read, intelligent man with always a story about days past. We will always carry your memory and love in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harlan and Olivette (Winburn) Boysen and siblings Brad and Susan.
Curt is survived by his children Ash-Leigh (Nathan) Vagle, Lauren (Patrick) Kelly, Kennedy Boysen, and Eric Boysen; grandchildren Thadeus, Caleb, Zeke, Levi, Tessa, and Walt; siblings Norma Peters, Mary (Larry) Coffee, Linda McIntyre, Nancy Fisher, Phil (Phyllis) Boysen, Bob Boysen; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, plant a tree for him in his memory or donate to your local animal rescue. Celebration of Life to honor Curt held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7PM with visitation from 4-7PM at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main Street, Elk River, MN, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
