Craig R. Jackman

Craig Jackman, age 58, of Burnsville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Alvina Jackman; his wife, Cathy (DeMaster) Jackman; sisters, Wendy and Terri Jackman; and nephew, Aaron Bradley. He is survived by his significant-other, Shelley Bloom; step-daughters, Dana (Marc Anders) DeMaster and Lexi DeMaster; siblings, Michelle Jackman, Jaime (Paula) Jackman, Cheryl (Bob) Kroll, and Jeremy Jackman; grandchildren, Quinn, Daphne, Elijah, Alexander, and Oliver; and many nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River from 2-4 p.m. with Remembrances at 4 p.m. Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

