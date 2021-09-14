CELEBRATING The wonderful life of Craig Jackman June 30, 1961-March 9, 2020 We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. Woodland Trails Pavilion 20135 Elk Lake Rd NW Elk River, Sunday, September 26 from 1-4pm
