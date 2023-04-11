Craig B. Francis

Craig, age 69, of Hackensack, formerly of Elk River, passed away on April 7, 2023 in Duluth, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Lorraine (Jaros) Francis; the mother of his children, Connie Francis.
Craig is survived by his son, Derek (Ana) Francis; daughters, Cassie Francis and Samantha (Sam) Merkel; grandchildren, Tyler Francis, Alexandra Francis, Hutch Merkel, Jackson Francis, and Nova Merkel; twin brother, Curt (Carol) Francis; sisters, Diane (Rick) Stich and Caryn (Michael) Ziegler; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30PM on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Church of St. Andrew, 566-4th St., Elk River, with visitation starting at 11:30AM. Visitation also on Sunday, April 16th from 4:00-6:00PM at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River.
