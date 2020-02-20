Cory passed away suddenly on Feb. 16, 2020 of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Norma. He survived by his son Brayden; siblings Betty (JR), Debbie (Kenny), Tony (Brenda) and many nieces and nephews. Please join family and friends at Broadway Elk River Feb. 29th at 2 p.m. for a celebration of Cory’s Life.

To plant a tree in memory of Cory Belanger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

