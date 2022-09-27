Constance Jane Kleven

Constance "Connie" Jane (Coyne) Kleven, age 79 of Elk River, passed away quietly at home with family on September 19, 2022. Connie was born September 7, 1943, the daughter of Cornelius "CJ" Coyne and Mildred (Johnson) Coyne.
Connie grew up above her parents meat market in Roslyn, South Dakota where she also attended high school. Connie was a majorette in the marching band (boy could she twirl a baton), cheerleader (captain), Snow Queen, and student government representative.
On March 3, 1962, Connie and Howard Kleven were married and resided in Webster, South Dakota, where they raised their three children, Teresa, Brenda and Todd. In 1970, the family moved to Minnesota, first to Blaine and eventually building their home in Elk River in 1973, were she worked in local retail (Ron's Food and Pamida) and raised her children.
Connie was incredibly creative and loved to sew. Some of her life works include, wooden dolls, Christmas ornaments, ceramics pieces, yarn art hangers, Halloween costumes, winter coats, school bags, dresses, costume for plays and quilts. She could literally look at a picture and recreate it. In her retirement years, she made many quilts and quilt tops which she would donate to charity. Connie's other great joy in life was her grandchildren and spending time with them doing crafts, talking, and sharing what she knew with them.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents CJ and Mildred Coyne, brothers Duane Jensen and Mike Coyne and daughter Brenda (Gacek) Kleven.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Howard Kleven; children Teresa Kleven of Elk River and Todd Kleven of Elk River; brothers Robert "Bob" Coyne, William "Bill" Jensen and sister Katherine "Kathy" Coyne as well as her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Connie's life will be celebrated during a private family memorial planned for October.
