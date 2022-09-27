Constance Jane Kleven

Constance "Connie" Jane (Coyne) Kleven, age 79 of Elk River, passed away quietly at home with family on September 19, 2022. Connie was born September 7, 1943, the daughter of Cornelius "CJ" Coyne and Mildred (Johnson) Coyne.

Connie grew up above her parents meat market in Roslyn, South Dakota where she also attended high school. Connie was a majorette in the marching band (boy could she twirl a baton), cheerleader (captain), Snow Queen, and student government representative.

