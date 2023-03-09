On March 8, 2023, our Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt, Colleen Catherine Green, passed away into God's grace after a brief illness. A glowing light of love, happiness, and laughter, she was 71 years old.
Colleen loved reading books and worked for many years as a Library Assistant at Salk Middle School in Elk River. She was also a diehard Minnesota sports fan, especially the Minnesota Gophers and Minnesota Wild, and a huge supporter of Minnesota Hockey.
She is survived by her husband Dennis; her son Tait and his wife Natalie, her son Denny and his wife Lauren; her beloved granddaughter Keely; her sisters Mary Mumm, Kathy (George) Fleury, Marge Jones, and Sharon Driscoll; her brothers Michael (Judy) O'Connor, Thomas O'Connor, and Don (Michelle) O'Connor; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Mary Ann O'Connor and her sisters Patricia McPherson, Maureen O'Connor, and Ann Dahling.
