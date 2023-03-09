Colleen Catherine Green

On March 8, 2023, our Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt, Colleen Catherine Green, passed away into God's grace after a brief illness. A glowing light of love, happiness, and laughter, she was 71 years old.

Colleen loved reading books and worked for many years as a Library Assistant at Salk Middle School in Elk River. She was also a diehard Minnesota sports fan, especially the Minnesota Gophers and Minnesota Wild, and a huge supporter of Minnesota Hockey.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.