Claude J. Hupé, 78-year-old resident of Merrifield, MN, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home in Yuma, AZ.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his residence in Merrifield at a later date. Caring for Claude and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Claude was born on June 3, 1944 in St. Boniface, Manitoba. He moved to Minnesota in 1956 where he eventually started his own construction business in Big Lake. Claude was known for his sense of humor, the joy he got from working with his hands, and his love for his family. He especially loved spending time at the lake with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren surrounding him.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kathryn; children, Jackie Schafer, Rick (Chris) Hupé, Pam Hupé, Brian (Chrissy) Hupé, Melanie Johnson, and Kristin (Ron) Nelson; grandchildren, Ricky, Allison, Alex, Shelby, Tyler, Jesse, Nick, Nate, Kayla, Josh, and Katie; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Dennis Hupé and Diane Patnode; and many nephews, nieces, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Rosaire and Marie Hupé; sister, Raye Meyer; brother-in-law Tom Patnode; and sons-in-law, Craig Schafer and Eric Grundhoefer.
