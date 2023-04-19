Clarice Mae (Burke) Orsborn

Clarice was born on August 2, 1931 in Greenbush Township, MN to Patrick and Rosalie Burke. She was the youngest of 10 children. She worked as a nanny before she married the love of her life Allan Orsborn on July 8, 1955. Just as she predicted to Allan, they had five girls.
Clarice enjoyed dancing, playing the accordion, listening to old time music, being outside and being with family and friends.
She died of heart complications on April 18, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters and her beloved husband Allan.
Clarice is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Dean), Patricia (Gerald), Joan (Ken), Cheryle and Jenny (John) as well as her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was a beautiful person and will be missed by all.
Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Church of St. Andrew, 566 Fourth St., Elk River, with visitation starting at 11:30AM. Visitation also on Monday, April 24 from 4-8PM at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.