Cheryl A. Karst

Cheryl Karst, age 72, of Otsego passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on March 7, 2021 after an extended illness. Cheryl was born on August 17, 1948, and raised in Ettrick, WI. She married LeRoy in 1967 and they made their home in Otsego, raising six kids and welcoming many others into their home over the years. Cheryl was a woman of strong faith, and an avid reader, writer, gardener and baker. She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, LeRoy; parents, Harland and Helen Nelsestuen; brothers, David and Michael Nelsestuen. Cheryl is survived by her children, Chris (Layne) Weir, Brian (Laurie), Gordon, Tony, Jamie (Amy) and Steven (Jenny); grandchildren, Noelle and Annika, Lexie and Izzy, Blake, Austin, Dylan and Gavin, and William, Jack and Mason; sisters, Wanda (John) Wochos and Laurie (Rick) Gray; brothers, Lee (Carol) Nelsestuen and Dan (Jeni) Nelsestuen; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral service on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Word of Peace Lutheran, 21705-129th Ave. N., Rogers, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Livestream at wordofpeace.org. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralhome.com “Freed from the bonds of time and space, born to a world of love and grace.” C.K.
