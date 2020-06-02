Cherlyn J. Olson, age 63 of Maple Lake, MN, passed away May 27, 2020. She was born March 15, 1957 in Sauk Centre, MN to Patrick and Paula (Schmidt) Campion. Cherlyn was joined in marriage to Laine Olson on September 1, 1979 at Westwood Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park, MN. God blessed their marriage with one daughter, Jessica. Together with her family, she operated Lady Luck Ranch in rural Maple Lake, where they would board horses and give riding lessons. Cherlyn loved her family and grandkids; they were the world to her! She enjoyed being outdoors, especially spending time fishing on her Aunt Kitty’s dock. Her dogs were her faithful companions. She is preceded in death by her parents. Cherlyn is survived by her husband, Laine; daughter, Jessica (Stephen) Battin of Becker, MN; grandchildren, Colt and Eva; brother, Michael (Marie) Campion of Bloomington, MN; sister, Patricia “Patty” Campion-Maxwell of Australia; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 7 PM at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Interment to follow at Kreidler Cemetery in Montrose. Attendees must abide by social distancing regulations and practice safe precautions if planning to attend the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. www.thepetersonchapel.com 763-682-1363
