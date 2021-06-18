Charles “Mike” McCormick passed away on June 11, 2021 in New Brighton, MN at the age of 84. Mike was born in Peoria, IL on October 14, 1936 to James W. McCormick and Francys H. (McGinnis) McCormick. A graduate of Edina High School Class of 1956, Mike joined the Army upon graduation and was Honorably Discharged in December of 1960. He worked for Phillips Petroleum, then Jack Henry’s in Kansas City, MO and later started his own carpet cleaning business in St. Louis, MO. He retired to Zimmerman, MN in 2006 where he enjoyed chauffeuring his granddaughters, sailing, golf and his friends at the legion. Mike is survived by daughters, Jennifer (Edward) Hofherr, Anne (Darwin) Kostrzewski; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Jillian, Edward, Anne Marie, Ella, and August; great-grandson, John Ross; brothers, James and John; sister, Jane and former wife, Mary. Mike was preceded in death by his father, mother and wife, Ruth. In addition to his love and devotion to his grandchildren, Mike will be most remembered for his superior sense of humor that he used to engage with friends and strangers alike. Even after his stroke, and all the challenges and pain that came as a result, he wanted his caregivers to smile and know that he appreciated their efforts. He was kind to everyone, loved to serenade the ladies and always arrived an hour early for any event. He will be greatly missed by many. Please join us Saturday, July 31, 2021 for Mass of the Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River MN. A Celebration lunch to follow at the Zimmerman American Legion, Zimmerman, MN, 1 to 4 p.m. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
