Charles L. Bartush, age 79, of Elk River (Otsego) went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 3, 2020. He was an awesome husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who had tremendous faith in Jesus. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane (Bergerson) Bartush; his children, Scott (Gail), Vicki (Joe), Bridget, Erik (Susan); step sisters, Susan and Sharon; grandchildren Chris, Ashley, Emily, Alex, Jacob, Ryan, Tyler, Tarah, Brandon and Paityn and many great-grandchildren. His main occupation was in grocery business. He was a man of many talents. He owned a Christmas Tree farm, in his 50’s he got his pilot’s license and flew his own plane, built grandfather clocks and went to clock repair school and he enjoyed repairing clocks for many people. Together with Diane, they enjoyed roller skating, riding motor cycle, ATV riding in the desert of Arizona, cross country skiing, snow shoeing and hiking in the mountains of Colorado. Preceded in death by his mother, Esther Eastman; father, William Bartush; brothers, Jim Bartush, Leroy (Bartush) Eastman and sister, Nancy Duggan. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Dare’s Funeral Home in Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.