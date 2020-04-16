Charles "Chuck" Steffen

Private grave side services will be held Friday, April 17th at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Moran Township (rural Todd County) for Chuck Steffen of Big Lake who died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home in Big Lake. Alan Judd officiated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake. Chuck was born August 2, 1962 in Moorhead to Charles G. and Joann (Sinner) Steffen Sr. He married Audra Tepley on September 17, 1994 in Anoka. Chuck worked as a machinist for JBT Machining, Inc. in Anoka until his retirement. Survivors include his wife Audra of Big Lake; children, Nicholas (Jenn Meine) Steffen and Rachael (Eli) Dockendorf; mother, JoAnn McMullen of Osseo; brothers and sister, William (Kristin) Steffen, Matthew (Lisa) Steffen and Anastasia (Michael) Morrone. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles G. Steffen Sr.
