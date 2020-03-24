Charles "Chuck" R. Swanson, Jr.

Preceded in death by parents Chuck and Eileen and brother Doug. Born in Elk River, he attended grade school at Zimmerman Elementary and graduated from Elk River High School in 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served from July 6, 1959 - July 5, 1963, Honorably Discharged as a Cpl E4. He escorted President Eisenhower in the HMX-l helicopter, served in Japan rescuing Press Secretary James Haggerty in June of 1960 from angry Japanese Leftists while standing on the top of his car. He served on the USS Iwo Jima aircraft carrier during the Cuban Crisis. He met and married Linda Sue Herring of Anaheim, CA while stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. They lived in Zimmerman for three years while Chuck worked at the Elk River Police department circa ‘69 –’72. He, Linda and three sons, Kirk, Chris and Danny, moved to Anaheim, CA where he returned to his former job as police officer for Anaheim City, retiring in 1997. He is survived by wife, Linda; sons, Kirk (Debbie), Chris (Michele), Danny (Angela); six grandchildren, Krystal, Cody, Jake, Haley, Addison, Jase; two great-grandsons, Ethan and Caleb; brother Jim, (Patti).
