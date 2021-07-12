Charles "Chuck" Lester Hess

Charles L. Hess, 66, of Elk River passed away surrounded by family May 28, 2021. He was born in Superior, WI on July 21, 1954 to David and Marian Hess. He was raised in Hovland, MN where he learned to love the outdoors. Chuck provided for his family by being a semi truck driver. He found a love for the road and passed it along to his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Marian, father David, stepfather Charles Sevelin, brothers David “Binky” and Timothy. Survived by children Jesse (Isabelle), Melissa, Christopher (Amanda), Susan (Robbie), and mother of his children Anna Marie (Rohling) Hess; grandchildren Emily, Peyton, Caleb, Joeseph, Anthony, Benjamin, and Everly; siblings Linda (Rusty), Jan (Tracy), sister-in-law Annie Hess. A memorial of life will be held July 22nd from 4-7 p.m. at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.