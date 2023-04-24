Chantelle "Shoo" Betzold

Shoo, age 52, of Clear Lake, MN left us way too soon on April 19, 2023.

Born in Minneapolis, MN. Shoo brought a light into the room everywhere she went. Always a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and Me Ma. She never hesitated to celebrate the simple occasions of life and enjoyed the journey every step of the way. Shoo thoroughly enjoyed trying any and every hobby. Her favorite way to spend her days was face timing with her daughters, be-bop days with her husband and boat days on Briggs Lake with friends and family.

