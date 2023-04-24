Chantelle "Shoo" Betzold

Shoo, age 52, of Clear Lake, MN left us way too soon on April 19, 2023.
Born in Minneapolis, MN. Shoo brought a light into the room everywhere she went. Always a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and Me Ma. She never hesitated to celebrate the simple occasions of life and enjoyed the journey every step of the way. Shoo thoroughly enjoyed trying any and every hobby. Her favorite way to spend her days was face timing with her daughters, be-bop days with her husband and boat days on Briggs Lake with friends and family.
Preceded in death by grandparents, John and Lillian Keck, Bert and Betty Bartholomew; and Godfather, Jim Bartholomew.
Survived by husband, Roy of 30 years; daughters, Samantha (Ryan) Leiby and Shelby Betzold; two grandsons, Colt and Parker; parents, Jeff and JoAnne Bartholomew; two sisters; her dog, Lucy; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial service held Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 7401 County Road 101, Maple Grove, MN 55311.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.