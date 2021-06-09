Celia Ann Gjertsen, 67, of Aitkin, formerly of Dayton and Zimmerman, passed away at her home after a 20-year battle with cancer. She was born September 11, 1953 in New Brighton to Roger and Arlene (Raskob) Morrisette. Celia was united in marriage to James Gjertsen on June 27, 1998 in Zimmerman. Celia was a nail tech for many years and enjoyed gardening, rug hooking, antiquing, playing cards, motorcycle rides and especially spending time with her family and friends. Celia will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Celia is survived by her loving husband, James Gjertsen; her parents, Roger and Arlene Morrisette; siblings, Cal (Rene) Morrisette, Gary (Mona) Morrisette, Lisa (Jerry) Orre, Jody (Steve) Jones and J.P. Morrisette; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Miley and Sue Gjertsen; sisters-in-law, Lori Varner and Jenny (Karth) Mitchell; several nieces, nephew, other relatives, friends and her dog, Sadie. A celebration of Celia’s life with food and fellowship will be Saturday, June 26 from Noon to ? at the Celia and James Gjertsen residence, 45293 Tame Fish Lake Road, Aitkin. To sign the guestbook, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
