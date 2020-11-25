Cecil “Butch” Hall Melton Jr., age 82 of Elk River, MN, was called home to be with Jesus on November 9, 2020. After many years of battling COPD and multiple health complications, he passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. Everyday Butch read from many devotionals and prayed. He wanted to live his life as close to God as he could. His last wish was that everyone come to know the Lord Jesus Christ as their own personal savior. Although we are sad he is not with us today, we are so thankful he is free from his pain and wrapped in the arms of the Lord. Butch was preceded in death by his mother and father Helen and Cecil Hall Melton Sr.; sisters DeLorys (Gene) Clavadetscher, Nancy (Verne) Smith; little brother Lonnie Melton; son Darin Lee Melton and mother and father-in-law Sig and Sally Ronning. Survived by his devoted wife Delores “Dee Dee” Melton; children Scott (Diane) Melton, Merci DeRusha, Terri Hight, John (Kim) Lenz, Cheri/Sissy (George) Kline; the pride of his life, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; plus, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a vast array of relatives and friends who were very dear to his heart. Butch had a giving heart, in lieu of flowers, memorials in Butch’s name may be sent to Gateway Church in Elk River, MN, ABBA Crisis of Elk River, MN, Accent Care Fairview of Princeton, MN. Funeral Service, celebration of life and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.