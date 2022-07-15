Catherine Marly Babcock, age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Her children held her hands as she left this world.
Catherine was born on March 23, 1954, to Edmund and Madolyn Babcock, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The oldest of six children, Catherine fell into a leadership role early on and continued on that path easily and naturally through her entire life. She was an accomplished professional and an ever-giving and conscious caretaker in all realms through which she walked.
Catherine attended Macalester College in St. Paul, MN, where she met her husband, Jeffrey Beyer. The couple were married on January 20th, 1979, and had two children, Marly and James. She went on to complete her Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Washington in 1981. Her impressive career began with early positions at First Interstate and First National Banks in Seattle and went on to long stints at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California as Community Coordinator and Director, and the Music Center of Los Angeles, where she served as the Director of Marketing and Communications for Walt Disney Concert Hall. She also shared her vision and talents in various positions with the Los Angeles Opera, the Colburn School, and Camerata Pacifica. After her career in Arts and Administration, She spent the last decade of her life serving on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Elk River, her family's community bank in Minnesota. Throughout all her professional positions and beyond, she fostered and maintained meaningful relationships with her community.
The connections and relationships Catherine built across her lifetime are an incredible testament to her being. She established lasting and brilliant friendships with people from elementary school classmates, to colleagues, to neighbors from every place she ever lived, all the way back to her mother's Kansas hometown. She was a communicator and connector, and so many of these relationships extended past her, to her children and beyond. She remembered little details, interests, and the things that mattered to and about an individual. The number of people who got a newspaper clipping in the mail about something she knew they would enjoy probably numbers in the thousands. Among her many accomplishments, the friendships and shared experiences she acquired along the way were those that made her the most proud and the most happy.
Catherine was the leader of a close-knit band of siblings who continue to exhibit their love and devotion to family, just as she did, through steadfast presence and weightless dedication. She considered her ability to spend her parents' final years closely by their sides one of the greatest privileges in her life. And she loved and respected both her children endlessly. She encouraged them to follow their own roads and be true to themselves, no matter what that looked like. Her support and love for her family were undying.
Catherine walked a path that effortlessly encompassed high-profile professional work, 90s Los Angeles glamour, Peugeot station wagons that smelled like cigarettes and Fendi perfume, bourbon manhattans (on the rocks), endlessly loyal (and frequently idiotic) dogs, beautifully cooked and thoughtful meals even on a Tuesday, cast iron pans full of catfish and Crisco in 100-degree heat, a vast and varied appreciation of art and literature, and a deep love of the rivers that run through small towns, big families, and all the kinds of wild. The homes she built were physically beautiful, but made more so by the people she brought together and the experiences she cultivated within them.
Catherine's husband, Jeffery C. Beyer, and parents, Edmund Page Babcock and Madolyn Youse Babcock preceded her in death. She is survived by her two children, Marly Beyer and James Beyer; her siblings Anne Hollowed (John), Jim Babcock (Marisela), Elizabeth Babcock (Michael Grady), John Babcock, Marcia Montgomery (Hugh); and a large and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Friends In Deed at friendsindeedpas.org.
Cards for the Babcock family can be sent to The Bank of Elk River, 630 Main Street, Elk River, MN 55330.
