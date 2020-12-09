Carter F. Corpe

Carter Corpe, age 24, of Elk River, died peacefully at home on Dec. 7, 2020. Carter was born on May 14, 1996 at Fairview Princeton Hospital. Carter was a light in so many lives over his 24 years on this earth. Carter came into this world with a fight for life matched by no other. His love for his family was apparent through his laughter, mischief, and contagious smile. Carter loved crab legs, ice cream, and spending time outside. We are forever grateful for the many medical and school staff who have cared for him like their own. Carter is preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Grams. Survived by his father, Jeffery (Nicole) Corpe; mother, Jennifer (Tim) Thorson; siblings, Alex and Maria Corpe; step-sister, Anneliese Blomquist-Smith; grandparents, Tim and Marilyn Corpe and JoAnn Grams; uncles and aunts, Kevin (Shannon) Corpe, Tim (Mikey) Grams, Tony (Mary) Grams, Heidi (Ken) Schumacher, and Terri (Doug) Oster; many cousins, family, and friends. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Central Lutheran Church, Elk River. Interment at Livonia Cemetery, Livonia Township. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
