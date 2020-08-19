Carolyn Marie Brown, age 72, of Otsego, passed away August 17, 2020. Carolyn (nee Darsie) was born to Ronald and Elizabeth Darsie on May 9, 1948 in Coon Rapids, MN, and a graduate of Coon Rapids High School. Carolyn became a lifelong resident of Otsego, MN and worked several years successfully running her own business, while enjoying her passions of caring for her dogs (and the neighborhood “her wanna-be cats”), crafting, and watching the Hallmark Channel. Carolyn married the love of her life, Kyle Brown, in 1990, and recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Carolyn was devoted to her family like no other; always welcoming of everyone and hosting family events for all to gather. She loved visiting with others and had the biggest heart for helping whomever she could. Her love of Elvis was unparalleled and she was over the moon to finally visit Graceland several years ago. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Carolyn’s special granddaughter, Krystal, for her faithful love and devotion to her Grandmother’s every need; as well as all the special family and caregivers along Carolyn’s journey. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Elizabeth Darsie; parents-in-law, Ermon and Nancy Brown, and is survived by her devoted husband, Kyle; daughter, Kayleen Forslund; son, Shaun (Barbara) Sieben; 10 grandchildren, (Jon, Chris, Krystal, Brittany, Jordan, Dakota, Madison, Drew, and Michaela) and 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jeff (Carol) Darsie, Rod (Pam) Darsie, Mike (Cheryl) Darsie, Scott (Faye) Darsie, Tom Darsie, Vicki (David) Stringer, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service Monday, August 24, 2020 7 p.m. with visitation starting at 5 p.m.. All at Dare’s Funeral Home 805 Main St. NW Elk River, MN. Private interment. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
