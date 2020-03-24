Carole Ann Behrns

Carole Ann Behrns, age 74, of Elk River died Thursday, March 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Stanley Behrns and parents, William Arp and Marlys Dahms Arp. Survived by sons, Brent Behrns and Brad Behrns; grandchildren, Mitchell, Kaitlyn, Britney, Zachary and Mackenzie Behrns; brother, Larry (Linda) Arp; brother-in-Law, John (Sue) Behrns. Carole was blessed to have many friends and family. A graveside funeral is planned for Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Internment Meadowvale Cemetery, Elk River. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.