Carol Vikstrom

Carol Mortensen Vikstrom, age 69 of Elk River, MN died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at J.A. Wedum Hospice in Brooklyn Park. Carol was born August 25, 1950 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Robbinsdale High School. Carol attended Golden Valley Lutheran College and went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Physical Therapy. Carol spent most of her career working with infants and pre-school children with physical needs. Carol was married to Thomas Mortensen for 35 years. She is survived by her son Joseph (Angela) Mortensen, daughter Kate Mortensen, and stepson Nathaniel (Holly) Mortensen; grandchildren Emma, Riley and Mattias Mortensen; sisters Kate Vikstrom, Susan Vikstrom, and brother Daniel (Kim) Vikstrom; many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Carol was a founding member of the Elk River Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and advocated for education in LGBTQ rights, and racial justice. She was an outspoken activist on issues of justice, women's and immigrants' rights, gun safety and care for creation. Her love for all animals included a lifelong passion for horses, which led to competition in the sports of dressage and eventing. Carol will live on in the hearts of a loving family and many longtime friends. The strength of her faith and convictions was an inspiration to many. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to: World Vision, Elk River Lutheran Church; Mount Carmel Ministries; Crossroads Animal Shelter; and Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.