Carol Patricia Rouillard, 86 of Dayton, MN, died Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Carol was born November 7, 1933 in Eau Claire, WI to J. Wilfred and Elizabeth Hanson. Carol loved her faith, family and enjoyed her many activities, especially golf. Carol married Gene Rouillard August 27, 1960, and moved to Dayton where she raised her family. There she also worked as the Postmaster for many years. She is survived by her children, Philip (Uschi) Rouillard, Paula (Kristi) Devine, Renae (Steve) McAlpine, Jon Rouillard, Gigi (Joe) Seifert, and Geno Rouillard; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Rouillard. Visitation will be Friday, December 27th from 9-11 a.m. with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Dayton. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Carol P. Rouillard
To send flowers to the family of Carol Rouillard, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
18380 Columbus St.
Dayton, MN 55330
18380 Columbus St.
Dayton, MN 55330
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
18380 Columbus St.
Dayton, MN 55330
18380 Columbus St.
Dayton, MN 55330
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.