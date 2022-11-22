Carol Mills

Carol J. Mills, age 85, of Bigfork, Minnesota and formerly of Elk River, Minnesota died Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Bigfork Valley Hospital, Hospice Unit, surrounded by her family.
Carol was born in Minneapolis November 7, 1937, the only daughter of Lorraine B. (Erickson) and Chester E. Fitch. She graduated in 1955 from Robbinsdale High School with honors and enrolled in Swedish Hospital nursing program. In 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Murray Mills, transferred to Minneapolis General Hospital Nursing Program, and graduated there.
Her first RN assignment was at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where she was soon promoted to night supervisor. Thus began an incredible career spanning 36 years, driven by a persistent and unfailing commitment to quality health care services and housing for the elderly.
In 1962, Carol relocated to Elk River, Minnesota with Murray and young family, Cindy and Steven. In 1965, Carol was approached by the Board of Directors of Guardian Angels Foundation and asked to become Director of Nursing at Elk River's newly built facility. Two years later, in 1967, Carol became Nursing Home Administrator. In 1982, she was named Executive Director.
In coming years, under Carol's vision and leadership, Guardian Angels developed a full continuum of housing and health care for seniors in Elk River and surrounding communities including: dining sites, senior housing, mobile meals, hospice, home care, senior center, adult day care, assisted living, twin homes, and Angels by the Lake memory care.
In 2000, The Elk River Star News named Carol one of "The communities top 20 citizens of the century."
On June 15, 2001, she retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Angels Foundation.
In 2003, Carol and Murray moved to their retirement home on Hatch Lake near Bigfork, Minnesota where she served on the Bigfork Valley Hospital Board of Directors, Scenic Rivers Clinic Board and Bigfork Valley Foundation for several years.
She is now, and will forever be missed.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Lorraine Fitch; and two brothers, Lynn Fitch and Wayne Fitch.
She will always be loved and deeply missed by her husband of 65 years, Murray; their daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and John Teichroew of Mora; son, Steven Mills of Richfield; four grandchildren, Darius Teichroew, Jonathan (Christina) Teichroew, Candace (Eric) Unger, and Jacob (Heather) Teichroew; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Gary (Gail) Fitch; nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Marcell Community Church, 49103 State Highway 38, Marcell followed by the 11:00 AM Celebration of Carol's Life. Pastor Matthew Latourelle will be leading this service. The burial will be held later in Darling Cemetery, rural Little Falls, Minnesota.
Memorials are preferred to Guardian Angels Foundation, Elk River.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences, visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.