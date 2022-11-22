Carol Mills

Carol J. Mills, age 85, of Bigfork, Minnesota and formerly of Elk River, Minnesota died Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Bigfork Valley Hospital, Hospice Unit, surrounded by her family.

Carol was born in Minneapolis November 7, 1937, the only daughter of Lorraine B. (Erickson) and Chester E. Fitch. She graduated in 1955 from Robbinsdale High School with honors and enrolled in Swedish Hospital nursing program. In 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Murray Mills, transferred to Minneapolis General Hospital Nursing Program, and graduated there.

