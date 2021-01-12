Carol Obodzinski (Langer) passed away on January 10, 2021 with her girls by her side after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born in Dallas, Texas on August 3, 1952. Preceded in death by James Obodzinski (husband), Vivian Obodzinski (mother in-law), Lisa Martin (niece) and Shirley Ruppel (mother). Survived by daughters, Corina (Paul) Vrkljan, and Cari (Matt) Venzke; grandchildren, Hannah, Madeline and Jonah; sisters, Louise (Milt), Arnel and Marie (Sam); brother, Jerome (Amy). Carol and Jim were married on July 12, 1997. She loved to dance and play horseshoes. She worked for AT&T until retirement in 2000. She returned to working at nVent until September 2019. Carol wished to be cremated. No public service will be held. Carol would like any donations to be made to the Salvation Army. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralhome.com.
