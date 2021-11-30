Carol June Sorensen, age 84 of Princeton, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2021.
Carol June Stelter was born on June 17, 1937 to Adolph and Lillian (Melby) Stelter in Lynd, MN. She graduated from Lynd high school in 1955 and moved to Minneapolis to work as a nanny. From there, she moved to Chicago to work for the Illinois Central Railroad.
She married Gary Dewaine Sorensen on June 15, 1957 and had seven children. She was the quintessential devoted Mom and homemaker. She partnered with her husband to build Gary's Kitchens and Custom Cabinets where she made the finishing touches on the cabinets and did clerical work.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and sister with a naturally giving nature. She loved tending to her vegetable garden and her variety of perennials and annual flowers. She had a beautiful soprano voice, loved attending music concerts, theater productions, and never passed up the chance to dance the polka. Rain or shine, golfing with friends and her husband was one of her favorite things to do as well as going out to coffee and playing cards.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Adolph; brother, Francis "Skip" (Judy) Stelter; sister, Joanne "Joanie" (Ronald) Dobrenski; brother-in-law, Johannes "Joe" Kor; son, Dewaine and grandson, Riley Bulow.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gary; their children, Sue Kremer (Roger) of Fulda, Donna Juntilla (Tim) of Big Lake, Linda Bulow (Chris) of Otsego, Jim Sorensen (Voni) of Otsego, Mike Sorensen (Shannon) of Big Lake, and Bonnie Sorensen-Ernst (Michael) of St. Cloud; 15 grandchildren and 10 Great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Kor of Russell; and many loving nieces and nephews who will cherish the memories of her laughter, love, and delicious monster cookies.
A Visitation and Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Saturday, December 4th at 12:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. all at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main Street NW, Elk River, MN. Reception to follow the service at church. The service will be live streamed on the Elk River Lutheran Church website. Officiating is Pastor Nathan Mugaas of Elk River Lutheran Church. Private family interment at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, MN.
