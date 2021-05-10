Carol Jean LaMont, age 75 of Elk River, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Centra Care Hospital of St. Cloud. Carol was born in Minneapolis, MN on October 4, 1945 to Adeline and Alfred Westphal. She was preceded in death by her parents Adeline and Alfred. Survived by her husband, Jeffrey; her twin sister, Conni Douglas; daughters, Mishawn (Gerry) Stewart, Jennifer (Scott) Arnold, Justine (Brian Schmit) LaMont; grandchildren, Ashley (Paul) Kemmetmueller, Lindsay Hamilton, Kylea LaMont, and Brian Arnold; great-grandchildren, Leyna LaMont and Leo Kemmetmueller. Carol dedicated her life to her family and friends, always providing a place to stay when needed with a warm and giving heart. She will be deeply missed by all. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 1-5 p.m. at 26435 Hassan Pkwy, Rogers, MN 55374. All friends and family are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.