Carol Barthel, age 76, of Elk River passed away on Dec. 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence DeMars; the father of Lisa and Lynn, Theodore; brother-in-law, Ronald Johnson. Carol is survived by her daughters, Lisa Gerber and Lynn (Bill) Bowman; grandchildren, Derek (Hannah), Leah (Stewart) and Jenna (Wyatt); great-grandchildren, Hartley and Rhett; her mother, Anna DeMars; siblings, Patty Johnson, Larry (Lila) DeMars and Judy (Rod) Peterson; son-in-law, Dave Gerber; other family and friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the exceptional care provided to Carol by the staff of Guardian Angels. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the Church of St. Andrew, 566 Fourth St. NW, Elk River. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
