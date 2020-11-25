Bryan Elliot Doering, age 61 of Elk River, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home early Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. Bryan was born January 15, 1959 to Kenneth and Leola Doering from Clear Lake, MN. He went to St. John Christian Day School at Twin Lakes where he was confirmed. He graduated from Elk River Senior High. He went to Anoka Technical School, graduating from Culinary School. He worked at Pondarosa Restaurant in Zimmerman for three years; then Tescom Manufacturing in Elk River for several years and got laid off. Then he worked as a temp at Cornelius Manufacturing in Anoka. He was hired back at Tescom in 2005 whose name has been changed to Emerson. He has worked there ever since – 15 years. He retired in March this past year. Bryan was a wonderful Christian man with a strong faith. He always had a smile on his face and kind words to everyone he met. He is survived by his dad, Kenneth and brother, David Doering. He was preceded in death by his mother, Leola and brother, Jeff Doering. Burial will be at South Santiago Lutheran Church.
