Bruce A. Smith, 64, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on February 22, 2022.
Bruce was born November 19, 1957, in Duluth, Minnesota to Charles and Margaret Smith. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Minnesota Duluth. Bruce was a Chief Financial Officer for a group of companies for over 20 years.
Bruce married his wife, Becky, in 1995 and shared 26 wonderful years of marriage. Bruce and Becky enjoyed spending time with family, kids and grandkids and friends. They traveled whenever they could.
Bruce is survived by his wife Becky; his son Bruce Smith Jr. (Tiffany) of Elk River, MN and stepson Jarred Engelking (Priscillia) of Irving, TX, daughter Millisa Smith of Arcata, CA and stepdaughter Jenny Theusch of Otsego, MN; sister Christine Vollberg (Glen) of Clovis, CA; five grandchildren Gavin Theusch, Bruce III Smith, Bentley Smith, Adelynn Smith, and Harper Engelking; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by immediate family, father Charles Smith, mother Margaret Smith, brother Charles Smith, and sister Leslie Nesgoda.
Bruce will be remembered for loving life, all his kids and grandkids, his family. He loved his friends and enjoyed so much golfing, fishing, and anything else he could come up with. He worked for a wonderful man who was also his friend. Bruce was one of kind.
Celebration of Life held on Friday, March 4th between 1pm-4pm at FireRock Country Club, Fountain Hills, AZ. There will also be a Celebration of Life in Minnesota, details forthcoming soon.
